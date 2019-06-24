Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Vectrus alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vectrus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vectrus has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $435.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $325.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 236,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 85,037 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 86,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.