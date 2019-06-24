Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOW3. Barclays set a €182.00 ($211.63) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €202.00 ($234.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €182.04 ($211.68).

VOW3 stock opened at €147.18 ($171.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 52 week high of €163.98 ($190.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

