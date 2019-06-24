WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEGRY. ValuEngine raised WEIR GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEIR GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get WEIR GRP PLC/S alerts:

WEIR GRP PLC/S stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

About WEIR GRP PLC/S

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for WEIR GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEIR GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.