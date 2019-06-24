Wells Fargo & Co Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $65.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nomura restated a reduce rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oracle to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.58.

ORCL opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Oracle has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $57.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $5,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,787,324.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $204,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,500 shares of company stock valued at $38,885,825 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $150,436,000 after buying an additional 172,115 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,106.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 68,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

