William Hill (LON:WMH) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the gambling company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMH. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. William Hill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 252.64 ($3.30).

Shares of WMH stock opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78. William Hill has a 12 month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 307.60 ($4.02). The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

