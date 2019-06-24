Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McDermott International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. McDermott International posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

MDR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.22. 3,991,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.79. McDermott International has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in McDermott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDermott International by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in McDermott International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 213,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in McDermott International by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

