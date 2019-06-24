Zacks: Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.37. Fastenal also posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Raymond James set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $27.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Buckingham Research set a $32.50 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,415,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,533.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $588,640.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,470 shares of company stock worth $11,485,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 20.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.