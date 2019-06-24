Zacks: Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. 63,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,652. The company has a market capitalization of $336.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 29.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,260,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after buying an additional 943,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 892,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,743,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 249,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 162,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 96,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

