Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. 141,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.74. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 136.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $776,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 30.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

