Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

CSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

CSTR stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $281.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.93. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 695.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

