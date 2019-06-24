Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Designer Brands Inc. designs, produces and retails footwear and accessories. The Company offers shoes, boots, sandals, sneakers, socks, handbags and accessories. Its operating segment consists of DSW segment, which includes DSW stores and dsw.com and the Affiliated Business Group segment. Designer Brands Inc., formerly known as DSW Inc., is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Designer Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CL King upgraded shares of Designer Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Designer Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE DBI opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Designer Brands has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $878.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Designer Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Designer Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Designer Brands’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

In other news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $144,929.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,320,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Designer Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Designer Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Designer Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Designer Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Designer Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $852,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Designer Brands (DBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Designer Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Designer Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.