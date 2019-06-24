Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altus Midstream from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered Altus Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.56.

NYSE ALTM opened at $4.00 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 221,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,336,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

