Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.65.

AUPH stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $566.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 8,435.08%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,172,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,781 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,312,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 501,207 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 388,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,940 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

