Zacks Investment Research Lowers Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Park National in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. Park National has a 12 month low of $79.27 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Park National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Park National by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park National by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Park National by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

