Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Hold

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 19.26 and a quick ratio of 19.26. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 965.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $332,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,959. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

