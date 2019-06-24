Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Get Banner alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BANR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on shares of Banner and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Banner from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Banner has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). Banner had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $134.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Banner will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $26,214.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1,669.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 716.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.