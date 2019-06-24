Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Get Invacare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

IVC stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invacare has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.93 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Invacare’s payout ratio is -3.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Invacare by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,224,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 485,898 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Circle Road Advisors LP bought a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Invacare by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,103,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,606 shares in the last quarter.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.