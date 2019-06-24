Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 405.21% and a negative net margin of 208.85%. The company had revenue of $23.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

