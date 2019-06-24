Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $89.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NHI. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on National Health Investors to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

NHI stock opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,382,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,484,000 after purchasing an additional 76,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in National Health Investors by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.