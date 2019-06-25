-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boxlight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Boxlight reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boxlight.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 29.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of Boxlight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boxlight by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Boxlight by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOXL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,784. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

