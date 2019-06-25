$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Domtar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Domtar reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domtar will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Domtar had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on UFS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 218,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 5,973.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 782,433 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $3,535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFS traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.44. 19,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,446. Domtar has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

