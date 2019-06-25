$1.47 EPS Expected for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. SunTrust Banks posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunTrust Banks.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

Shares of STI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,590. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $2,642,754.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,395,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,368 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 52.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 15.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 39,143 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 64.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 66,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

