$124.76 Million in Sales Expected for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce $124.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.04 million. 2U reported sales of $97.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $534.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.22 million to $535.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $665.97 million, with estimates ranging from $651.20 million to $675.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 2U to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on 2U to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on 2U from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. 788,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,041. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.05. 2U has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $94.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $64,861.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,922.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters purchased 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,228.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,621.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at about $101,024,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,491,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,768,000 after buying an additional 1,168,375 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 57.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,279,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,518,000 after buying an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 607,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 433,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in 2U by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 711,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,844 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.