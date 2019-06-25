$28.29 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post sales of $28.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. Omeros posted sales of $1.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,604.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $127.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.70 million to $158.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $170.25 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $238.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was up 1271.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMER shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omeros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omeros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,518. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77. Omeros has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $794.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Omeros by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Omeros by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Omeros by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Omeros by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

