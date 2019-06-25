$374.81 Million in Sales Expected for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) will announce $374.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Weight Watchers International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $371.00 million and the highest is $383.35 million. Weight Watchers International reported sales of $409.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weight Watchers International.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.91 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Weight Watchers International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $289,390.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $378,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. 1,801,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weight Watchers International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.