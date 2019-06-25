Abacus Property Group (ABP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on August 30th

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of ASX ABP traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$4.36 ($3.09). 490,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$3.97. Abacus Property Group has a one year low of A$3.12 ($2.21) and a one year high of A$4.38 ($3.11). The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93.

Get Abacus Property Group alerts:

About Abacus Property Group

Abacus Property Group is a leading diversified property group. We specialise in investing in core plus property opportunities in Australia. Abacus was established in 1996. We listed on the ASX in 2002 and are included in the S&P/ASX 200 index. Abacus is a stapled entity that combines the securities in three companies, Abacus Group Holdings Limited, Abacus Group Projects Limited and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.