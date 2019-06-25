AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 1,155,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.8% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 820.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 498,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 433,969 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.