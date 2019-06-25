AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 1,155,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.8% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 820.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 498,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 433,969 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

