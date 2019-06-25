Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

ACHV opened at $2.11 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.66.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 12,813 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart purchased 17,500 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $63,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 180.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,632 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.33% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

