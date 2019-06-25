Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $9.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James cut Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.84 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Shares of AGI opened at $6.20 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 25,242,100.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 252,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,516,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,061,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

