Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) declared a None dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Alcentra Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years.

ABDC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,973. Alcentra Capital has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Alcentra Capital had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Research analysts predict that Alcentra Capital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

