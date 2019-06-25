Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 367,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,117. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $238,337.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,429.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $81,286.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,674 shares in the company, valued at $416,949.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,597 shares of company stock valued at $627,492. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 750,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,153 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ambarella by 112.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 554,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,373 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 465,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.