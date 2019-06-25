American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMSWA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.03 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.34.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. American Software has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $452.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 19,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $224,286.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Software by 2,671.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in American Software by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

