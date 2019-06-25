Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $304.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce $304.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.40 million. Umpqua posted sales of $298.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Umpqua had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,429,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,080,000 after acquiring an additional 570,822 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 12,375,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,129,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,893,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 360,813 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

