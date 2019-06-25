Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $102.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 210 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 49,366.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.66. 37,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,050. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $98.76.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

