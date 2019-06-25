Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.80. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 104,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,750,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $761,067,000 after purchasing an additional 260,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,730,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,759 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,713,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,153,000 after purchasing an additional 243,015 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,261,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,287 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

