Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report sales of $169.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.62 million. Stratasys reported sales of $170.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $682.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $675.66 million to $692.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $712.15 million, with estimates ranging from $686.70 million to $733.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stratasys by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stratasys by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 420,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,487. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.12. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

