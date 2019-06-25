Analysts Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Target Price at $31.40

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,765. The stock has a market cap of $203.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

