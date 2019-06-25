Analysts Set Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Price Target at $118.33

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 9,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,066,979.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.27, for a total transaction of $308,660.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,504.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 85,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 67.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 284,234 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $893,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $111.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,047. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $82.89 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

