Analysts Set Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target at $28.58

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.67. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $391.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $98,227.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,697.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor S. Schneider sold 7,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $189,337.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,816.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,395 shares of company stock worth $923,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 370.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 216.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

