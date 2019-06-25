Analyzing PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) & WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (NYSE:WOPEY)

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 6.50% 10.35% 3.39% WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR $95.58 billion 1.13 $7.17 billion $1.43 11.60 WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR $3.91 billion 6.17 $1.02 billion N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 1 1 7 0 2.67 WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has a consensus price target of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 11.01%. Given PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR is more favorable than WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR beats WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.  Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

