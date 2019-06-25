Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other Antero Resources news, Director James R. Levy sold 16,094,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $99,301,152.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,040.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,050 shares of company stock worth $330,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 232,249 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 797,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 349,387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 344,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,289,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.