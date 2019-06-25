APA Group (APA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

APA Group (ASX:APA) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of APA stock traded down A$0.08 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$11.47 ($8.13). 1,594,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. APA Group has a 52-week low of A$8.37 ($5.94) and a 52-week high of A$11.74 ($8.33). The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion and a PE ratio of 44.98.

About APA Group

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

