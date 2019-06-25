Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce sales of $3.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $4.46 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $18.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.44 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $18.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 124.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,483. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 927,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 111,968 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.