AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA has a consensus rating of Buy.

AXAHY opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

