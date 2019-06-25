Bank of America Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $96.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.93.

MRK opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $86.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 4,121,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $191,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,620,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,812,000 after purchasing an additional 449,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,078 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

