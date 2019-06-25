Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.82.

NYSE VTR opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18. Ventas has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Shelton sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $384,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,059.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,806 shares of company stock worth $12,356,711 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Ventas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 4.9% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ventas by 59.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

