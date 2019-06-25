Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93. Baozun has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after buying an additional 111,990 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Baozun by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Baozun by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 583,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baozun by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. lifted its stake in Baozun by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 93,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

