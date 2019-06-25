Barclays Begins Coverage on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.80.

JNJ stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 251,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,695,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 429,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 911,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,946,000 after buying an additional 47,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

