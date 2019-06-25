Barry Bolitho Buys 115,385 Shares of Echo Resources Limited (ASX:EAR) Stock

Echo Resources Limited (ASX:EAR) insider Barry Bolitho acquired 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.05 ($10,638.33).

ASX:EAR opened at A$0.15 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.14. Echo Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.27 ($0.19).

Get Echo Resources alerts:

About Echo Resources

Echo Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. Its flagship property is the Yandal gold project, which comprises approximately 1,600 square kilometers located in Yandal greenstone belt, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Metaliko Resources Limited and changed its name to Echo Resources Limited in January 2017.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.