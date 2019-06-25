Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €85.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.43 ($91.20).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €63.64 ($74.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a 52-week high of €86.74 ($100.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €64.84.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.